LAKE SHASTINA – Siskiyou County Special Olympics will host their annual Polar Plunge Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Lake Shastina Community Center and Boat Ramp. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with a costume contest at 11:30 and the plunge at noon.

Join teams from law enforcement, fire protection, Starbucks and local Special Olympics athletes as they dive into the chilly waters of Lake Shastina. A post plunge celebration will include food provided by the Bada-Bing Hot Dog Cart and warm beverages from Starbucks stores in Weed and Yreka.

Siskiyou County Special Olympics thanked their sponsors, including Mount Shasta Rotary, Starbucks and the Siskiyou Development Company – representing the Hi-Lo Cafe Motel and RV Park.

Businesses that would like to donate items or gift certificates to be used as prizes should contact volunteer area director Amy Kolb Tucker at siskiyoucountyso@gmail.com

There is still time to register or donate online at www.siskiyoucountypolarplunge.com