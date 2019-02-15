Despite the rainy weather, which moved things to the Parish Hall, Saint Ann schoolchildren celebrated Valentine’s Day by launching hearts into the air.

Each grade (with the younger grades teaming up with older) constructed a catapult in one week then launched candy hearts from them in a competition Thursday afternoon.

The program, geared to teach STEM techniques to the students, was spearheaded by teacher Susannah Millar.

The winners in each grade are as follows:

Kindergarten

Ezra Morales

First Grade

Ethan Moreno

Second Grade

Wesley Winter

Third Grade

Elise Patin, Camila Santiago, Elezar Giacomelli

Fourth Grade

Gloria Magiuna. Taylor Johnson

Fifth Grade

Kira Schusler

Sixth Grade

Allison Conliffe, Amelia McCollister, Izzy Magiuna

Seventh Grade

Anthony Rosas, Alex Stephenson

Eighth Grade

Cale Crutcher, Regina Seyfi, Renzel Mangulabnan