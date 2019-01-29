BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. – Property Owners whose homes, businesses, or other structures burned in the Camp Fire must sign up for Phase II debris removal. Property owners can sign up for the Government Program by submitting a Right-of-Entry form by January 31, 2019. Property owners who choose to hire a private contractor and consultants(s) must sign up for the Alternative Fire Debris Removal Program by completing an application and submitting a Work Plan to Butte County Environmental Health. The Deadline to register for the Alternative Program is February 28, 2019.
Residents are encouraged to learn more about Phase II debris removal by attending a community meeting or by visiting ButteCountyRecovers.org/debrisremoval to watch previously recorded meetings and review frequently asked questions about the Government Program and the Alternative Program.
Upcoming Debris Removal Meetings:
January 28, 2019
Manzanita Place, 1705 Manzanita Avenue in Chico
5:30 pm – drop-in session for Right-of-Entry forms
6:30 pm – presentation and Q&A begins
January 29, 2019
State Theatre, 1489 Myers Street in ORoville
5:30 pm – drop-in session for Right-of-Entry forms
6:30 pm – presentation and Q&A begins
Right-of-Entry Forms
A Right-of-Entry form is required to participate in the Government-sponsored Debris removal Program. Right-of-Entry forms may be submitted in the following ways:
Return in Person
Disaster Recovery Center
Chico Mall, 1982 E. 20th Street in Chico
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm
Right-of-Entry (ROE) Center
202 Mira Loma Drive in Oroville
Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00 am to 5:00pm
ROE Phone: 530.552.3155
Return via Mail
ATTN: Butte County Environmental Health
202 Mira Loma Drive
Oroville CA 95965