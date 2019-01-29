BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. – Property Owners whose homes, businesses, or other structures burned in the Camp Fire must sign up for Phase II debris removal. Property owners can sign up for the Government Program by submitting a Right-of-Entry form by January 31, 2019. Property owners who choose to hire a private contractor and consultants(s) must sign up for the Alternative Fire Debris Removal Program by completing an application and submitting a Work Plan to Butte County Environmental Health. The Deadline to register for the Alternative Program is February 28, 2019.

Residents are encouraged to learn more about Phase II debris removal by attending a community meeting or by visiting ButteCountyRecovers.org/debrisremoval to watch previously recorded meetings and review frequently asked questions about the Government Program and the Alternative Program.

Upcoming Debris Removal Meetings:

January 28, 2019

Manzanita Place, 1705 Manzanita Avenue in Chico

5:30 pm – drop-in session for Right-of-Entry forms

6:30 pm – presentation and Q&A begins

January 29, 2019

State Theatre, 1489 Myers Street in ORoville

5:30 pm – drop-in session for Right-of-Entry forms

6:30 pm – presentation and Q&A begins

Right-of-Entry Forms

A Right-of-Entry form is required to participate in the Government-sponsored Debris removal Program. Right-of-Entry forms may be submitted in the following ways:

Return in Person

Disaster Recovery Center

Chico Mall, 1982 E. 20th Street in Chico

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Right-of-Entry (ROE) Center

202 Mira Loma Drive in Oroville

Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00 am to 5:00pm

ROE Phone: 530.552.3155



Return via Mail

ATTN: Butte County Environmental Health

202 Mira Loma Drive

Oroville CA 95965