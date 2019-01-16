Against an Oak Hills High School team that is still undefeated at 4-0-1 in Mojave River League play, Burroughs High School boys varsity soccer gave the Bulldogs all they could handle in the Burros’ hard-fought 1-0 road loss on a rainy Tuesday afternoon.

The lone goal of the game by the Bulldogs was off a rebound of a good save by Burros senior goaltender Moe Morales, which Burroughs head coach Kris Dickson said that the rest of the team got caught flat-footed on.

“We played very well, creating several chances to equalize in the second half,” Dickson said after the contest. “Extremely wet conditions that neither team was used to playing in, so anything long usually ended up skipping away. Unfortunately, this is how both teams played in the first half.”

Versus such a quality opponent in Oak Hills (9-3-3), the Burros played very well.

“We made adjustments in the second half,” Dickson said. “Short, crisp passes and one-two’s were the name of the game, and the boys really exploited that well in the second half by applying a great deal of pressure on Oak Hills and creating several chances.”

A game like this will do wonders for the Burroughs boys varsity soccer program going forward.

“The boys recognize that every team in our league is within our reach as one of them recalled that Oak Hills actually beat Hesperia in the Oak Hills Tournament,” Dickson added. “Spirits are high, but still looking for that elusive first league win.”

Up next on the horizon, Burroughs will return home on Thursday at 3 p.m. to host Apple Valley High School. The girls varsity team, which suffered a blowout 12-0 loss to Oak Hills on Tuesday at home, will travel to Apple Valley.