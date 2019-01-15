The Burroughs High School girls varsity wrestling team traveled to Bonita High School over the past weekend to compete in the 2019 Lady Top Gun Tournament.

In the 189-pound slot for the Lady Burros, senior Mariah Hansen put together a great performance for Burroughs on Saturday when she placed second.

Burroughs sophomore Nicole Findley wrestled in the 106-pound slot and was able to take home fifth place.

The 2018-19 Lady Burros girls wrestling squad, who are led by head coach Laura Metcalf, competed on Saturday amongst an estimated 400 other entries across the entire state of California.

Up next, the Lady Burros will have their final Mojave River League match of the season this Wednesday night beginning at 5 p.m. when they travel to wrestling powerhouse Oak Hills High School to take on the Bulldogs.