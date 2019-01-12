The Immanuel Christian School boys and girls varsity basketball teams both won their games over the Mojave High School Mustangs on the road Thursday night.

CRUSADERS 88, MOJAVE 75

ICS boys varsity basketball improved to an impressive 11-3 record during the 2018-19 season when they defeated Mojave 88-75 in a non-league contest.

Despite trailing at 19-18 at the end of the first quarter, the Crusaders had a breakout second quarter and took a 45-36 lead into halftime over the Mustangs.

The Crusaders had two players who had outstanding games on the night, as senior forward Zach Neely (12-of-24 from the field) and junior guard Demetrius Connors (12-of-22 from the field) led the way for Immanuel Christian with 32 and 30 points, respectively.

Junior center Christian Kramer’s double-double was also a big part of the Crusaders’ success against the Mustangs with 10 points and 10 rebounds, including an eye-opening eight offensive boards. Senior forward Corbin Barker also had a solid game on the night with eight points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Up next, the Crusaders will have their first Hi-Lo League game of the season next Wednesday night when they hit the road to take on the rival Trona High School Tornadoes. Tipoff for the contest between ICS and Trona is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

LADY CRUSADERS 41, MOJAVE 17

As for the ICS girls varsity basketball team, the Lady Crusaders were able to stop a three-game losing streak on Thursday with a 41-17 drubbing of the Mustangs.

Lady Crusaders senior forward Emily Hunsaker was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three blocked shots.

Junior center Katie Brady also scored in double figures on the night with 12 points (6-of-10 shooting from the field) and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Crusaders (4-7) will remain on the road this upcoming Wednesday night at 5 p.m. when they travel to take on Hi-Lo League rival Trona High School.