On Tuesday afternoon at Sherman E. Burroughs Stadium, the Burroughs High School boys varsity soccer team was unable to shake off a sluggish first half and suffered a 4-0 shutout loss to Sultana High School.

It was quite a struggle for the Burros, who really hurt themselves in the first half of action by allowing the Sultans to score three first-half goals off of three bad turnovers.

Down 3-0 early in the second half, the Burros were able to begin to pick up the pace on offense a bit and had a handful of opportunities to get themselves on the board.

However, it was another giveaway by Burroughs that allowed Sultana to score its fourth and final goal of the afternoon, although it appeared that there was a penalty committed by a Sultana player against Burros senior defender Ryan Hartwig that was seemingly missed by the referees.

After the game, Burroughs head coach Kristopher Dickson had a lengthy chat with his entire team and continued to stress the importance of playing together, limiting the turnovers as much as possible, watching more game film, and the absolute need for much better discipline all around.

The Burros (5-11-1, 0-3 in Mojave River League play) will next host the Hesperia High School Scorpions, who flaunt an outstanding 15-2-2 record following a 4-1 road win over Serrano High School, on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.