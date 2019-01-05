Burroughs High School’s boys varsity basketball team finished with a 2-1 record this week while at the Antelope Valley New Years Classic.

ADELANTO 73, BURROS 63

In the first game of the tourney, Burroughs took on a good Adelanto High School (14-6) squad and lost its third consecutive game on Wednesday, 73-63.

After the Burros led the Saints 26-25 at halftime, Burroughs was outplayed down the stretch in the second half, giving up 26 points in the third quarter alone to Adelanto.

Despite the loss, Burroughs senior guard Dabrien Skipworth led his squad in scoring with a team-high 22 points, while sophomore guard Evan Hansen and junior wing Toren Vice each added 13 points.

BURROS 73, VASQUEZ 27

The Burros put their three-game losing streak in the rear-view mirror on Thursday afternoon with a resounding 46-point beatdown over lowly Vasquez High School (1-11).

Burroughs took care of business, as Vice led all scorers with a game-high 21 points. Senior guard Trevor Frisbee tacked on 15 points of his own, while senior wing Osmond Tolai got in on the action with eight points.

BURROS 56, HIGHLAND 54

In perhaps one of its most impressive wins in the 2018-19 season, Burroughs picked up a huge 56-54 victory over a very talented Highland High School (15-5) team.

The Bulldogs, who opened their season back in November with a 64-60 upset victory over one of California’s top teams in Crespi High School, were met on Friday night by a Burroughs team playing with a high amount of energy and determination from top to bottom.

Burroughs second-year head coach Scott Hansen spoke quite highly of junior guard Grant Martin after the Highland game.

“Tonight, Grant Martin played great, great defense,” Hansen said. “Rebounding and effort. Everyone played 32 minutes and that was key.”

Next week, the Burros (12-6) will return to Mojave River League play on a high note with home games on Tuesday night versus Sultana High School (12-7 overall, 1-1 in MRL) and Thursday night against Hesperia High School (10-6 overall, 2-0 in MRL). Both games will be at the Burroughs Barn and will tip off shortly after 6 p.m.