The host Mount Shasta girls are scheduled to play Lassen for the Holiday Tournament championship Saturday at 6 p.m. Weed's boys and girls are both playing for consolation titles, Mount Shasta's boys play for 3rd place, and Dunsmuir's boys are playing their only game of the tournament Saturday morning.

The schedule for final round games in the 2018 Mount Shasta Holiday Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Mount Shasta High School:

Girls

7th Place – Klamath Union vs. American Christian, 9 a.m.

Consolation – Yreka vs. Weed, noon

3rd Place – Etna vs. Ft. Bragg, 3 p.m.

1st Place – Lassen vs. Mt. Shasta, 6 p.m.

Boys

7th Place – Dunsmuir vs. Yreka, 10:30 a.m.

Consolation – Weed vs Bear River, 1:30 p.m.

3rd Place – Mount Shasta vs. Lassen, 4:30 p.m.

1st Place – Klamath Union vs American Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Second round scores:

Girls

Yreka 56, Klamath Union 44

Weed 56, American Christian 31

Lassen 50, Etna 45

Mount Shasta 42, Fort Bragg 29

Boys

Weed 54, Yreka 42

Bear River 74, Butte Valley 44

American Christian 70 vs. Lassen 59

Klamath Union 73 vs. Mount Shasta 68

First round scores:

Girls

Etna 40, Yreka 29

Lassen 61, KU 58

Fort Bragg 44, Weed 23

Mount Shasta 69, American Christian 21

Boys

American Christian 75, Yreka 71

Lassen 58, Weed 52

Klamath Union 67, Bear River 66

Mount Shasta, bye