The Sierra Sands Unified School District will meet Thursday at 7 p.m., at the Ridgecrest City Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 W. California Ave. The board will discuss the approval of contract for employment of the District Superintendent, a position that was offered to (and accepted by) Dr. David Ostash.

There will be the normally scheduled student member’s report, reports from members of the board, the superintendent’s report, report to the board of trustees by Desert Area Teachers Association and a report to the board of trustees by the California School Employees Association. There will also be a mobile health unit update.

There are two items on the agenda under educational administration: the approval of Sierra Sands Unified School District 2017-18 School Accountability Report Cards, and the approval of Single Plans for Student Achievement.

The following will be up for review and approval: Administrative Regulation 6152.1 “Placement in Mathematics Courses”; revisions to Board Policy 6190 “Evaluation of the Instructional Program”; Board Policy/Administrative Regulation 5148.3 “Preschool/Early Childhood Education”; and revisions to Board Policy 6330 “Independent Educational Evaluation.”

There will also be a report to the board on construction activities and issues.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be Feb. 21, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgecrest City Council Chambers.