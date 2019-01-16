The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. for the first time in 2019.

First on the agenda, the GA will discuss approval of expenditures, provide a financial update, and approve the appointment of Judie Decker as a Policy Advisory Committee representative for the Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District.

Next on the agenda is the water resources manager report, which contains a report and discussion on the plan of action and milestones, a report on Proposition 1 grant status, a report on pump fee and schedule, well monitoring, and the Navy/Coso projects priority list.

Also during the meeting will be an imported water and water marketers presentations, where there will be board direction to staff of next steps, staff team recommendation, board ad hoc recommendation, and other recommendations.

There will be an approval of Welintel’s proposal for the IWV basin monitoring and general liability insurance coverages for IWVGA. There will also be reports from the technical advisory committee, the policy advisory committee, and the general manager’s report.

There is a closed session with legal counsel, where they will discuss litigation on two separate cases. The facts and circumstances of these cases have not been disclosed.

The next IWVGA meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m.