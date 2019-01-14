Timothy Bruce Clink was born September 7, 1960 in Roseville, California. Tim went to be with his dad, brother and grandparents on December 20, 2018 in Yreka California. He was 58 years old.

Tim liked a good game of poker and loved going to the mountains to camp and fish. In the last few years, he picked up the gold mining bug. He would spend hours breaking up rocks, looking for the gold he never found.

Tim leaves behind his love Carol of 26 years, his mother Eunice, stepfather Gerald, sister Georgetta, step children, grandchildren and many other family members.

Please join his family and friends for a time of remembering and a celebration of Tim’s life at the Montague Community Hall, 200 South 11th Street, on January 26, 2019 at 2 p.m.