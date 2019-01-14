Back in King Arthur’s day, spirits seemed to be everywhere in the old castles – witchcraft and magic prevailed. Spells and curses were cast irreverently in all directions. Within the halls of these grand habitations dark places were available for spirits to dwell. Empty spaces and walkways in not so solid rock walls provided homes and access for cold spirits, as well as warm-blooded rats and bats.

Darkness and the unknown contained uncertainty and unanswered questions – could flickering baskets of flaming pine knots create the mysterious movement of caped figures? Did shadows flutter about in the darkness of the high vaulted rooms? Were those wings that were heard? Was evil lurking about somewhere?

Cold drafts of outside air blew across the rooms full of properly clothed bodies. This chill made everyone aware of its presence. Was that flow of cold air the backwash of the invisible side of a spirit flaring cloak? Perhaps it was the thoughts of the mysterious one moving much like the tide of some ancient ocean. None in the room really knew what might be hiding under such a tidal surge of manipulation, but many were carried along with it.

In the great castles and cathedrals of old, there were many dark places for the spirits to seemingly make use of magic or witchcraft. Few people were able to read or write. Too many of the “educated” only chose the parts of learning that would benefit their cause. They were not at the forefront of education but were more like “fellow travelers.” With the few who could read and write, words were important, especially the spoken word. One who could easily manipulate words could also manipulate people – and that was “power.”

The light of learning did finally fill the great halls with people who could read. More light was still needed. Then came a new invention – the printing press. With the written word, torches, candles, and firelight did chase away the dark shadows and magicians, witches and the other cloaked figures had to leave to find other places to live. Eventually the steady light of the Modern Age shone brightly up and down every hallway. The mystery changed to challenge man on just how far he could go, and not about what evil things lurked in the dark or around the next corner to force its will upon unsuspecting individuals.

In the age of our brightest of lights, we have technology and gadgets through which we are beginning to again see shadows. With the magic of T.V. and its hand-held craft, wizards are now able to once again manipulate shadows. What we see and what we hear isn’t always what it is.

Computers do our processing for us. Combined with the projected imagery on T.V., computers create “what is”– according to some person’s plan as to what optics they want us to see ... making their plan of “what is”– is.

Facts and figures about people and events can be manipulated to entertain us, yet there is always a nagging feeling in serious things – was that really what we saw? Did he actually say that? Was he there as evidenced by our seeing him there? Or, did some technician electronically place him there; biding their time, waiting to return when things are just right. We again enter into the age of sometimes not knowing whether to believe our own senses.

Primitive leaders that once translated for us what they had to say became indispensable to us; we wanted to know – to have that knowledge, and they seemed to be able to give us that knowledge. Their translation of knowledge gave the power, the power to lead and to manipulate. Sorcerers illustrated their wondrous tricks through select people or groups, therefore they were always in demand, always in control.

A log or two of facts are thrown upon our modern-day fire. Sparks fly and flames roar up the flue. The rise in the flame produces more light, causing darkness to lean backward so that evil retreats a step or two – but some can still be there. It is amazing how in an age of brilliant light, shadows can again be noticed ... collecting there ... high up in the corners of our living rooms.

Bill Martin

Yreka