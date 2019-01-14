As the longest government shutdown in U.S. history drags on, crippling parts of the government, keeping some government workers on furlough and others working without pay, Trump continues to dig in his heels, refusing to consider other more reasonable, more technologically effective options than his absurd notion of a wall.

And Mitch McConnell continues to enable this situation by refusing to bring several bills from the House that would re-open the parts of the government that are shut down. Trump’s stubborn stance is based on his mistaken notion that the migrants at the border are a band of terrorists, drug dealers, rapists and murderers. Even Fox News fact checked his administration's claim that thousands of terrorists are crossing the border (FACT: port of entry for terrorists is almost exclusively airports!). Many of the people at the border have fled their countries in search of asylum from their repressive government policies. To deny them a chance to plead their case is a violation of international law and goes against the ideals of this nation.

It seems to me that the greatest threat to our nation is not from the outside. The politics of greed, privilege, racism, xenophobia and hate are dividing our nation. Polarization is crippling the ability of government to function. All of the issues that threaten the stability of our country remain unsolved: health care, education, our crumbling infrastructure, security for our disabled and senior citizens, the drug crisis, etc.

It’s time to stop all this squabbling about “the wall.” Trump needs to realize he is out-numbered by people who have better ideas for the security of our southern border. It’s time to move on.

Pat von Alten

Yreka