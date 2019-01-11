At its first meeting of the new year, the Ridgecrest City Council will hear a presentation on the completion of the splash pad on Jan. 16. The item is scheduled to be presented by Parks and Recreation Director Jason Patin.

Patin told the Daily Independent Thursday that the presentation will essentially be a status update on the project. He said the splash pad is ready to go and fully operational, although the system needs to be drained and have antifreeze put in for the remainder of the cold weather.

Patin said no opening date has been set as yet, which he said is largely due to the unpredictable nature of Ridgecrest’s spring weather.

“It will be down until it warms up in springtime,” he said. “When it’s warm enough we will open it up.”

One thing that will not be taking place is a “polar plunge” – or the opening of the splash pad while it is still wintry and cold. According to Patin, the city definitely wants to break out the new attraction during warmer weather. This item is scheduled under presentations at the very beginning of the meeting.

Also on the agenda is a presentation on the completion of the cat room addition at the Ridgecrest Animal Shelter. Shelter Supervisor Mary Stage reported earlier in the week that the cat room will likely have a grand opening sometime in February.

City Clerk Ricca Charlon will also swear in the newly appointed Planning Commissioners. For more on city boards, committees and commissions see related story this edition.

Remaining committee, board and commission appointments will also be made at the meeting. According to a staff report, appointments needing to be made include the Measure V Citizens Oversight Committee (Vice Mayor Wallace Martin and Councilman Michael Mower); the Personnel Commission (Councilman Scott Hayman); the Handicap Appeals Board (Mower and Hayman); Construction Appeals Board (Mower and Hayman) and a council member needs to be appointed to the Quad State Local Government Authority.

The list of committee appointments issued by the city, however, notes that Mower appointed Nellavan Jeglum to the Measure V Committee.

Also on the agenda, Council will hold discussion and provide direction to the city’s representative on the Indian Wells Water Groundwater Authority, now Scott Hayman. This is a recurring item, although Hayman is new to the post.

Finally, in the only non-minutes-related consent calendar item, Council will be asked to approve a resolution setting a public hearing for unmet transit needs and authorize Charlon to advertise the hearing. This is a requirement in order for the city to receive Transportation Development Act Funding through Kern Council of Governments (KernCOG).

According to a staff report, the public hearing must be duly noticed for 30 days prior to the public hearing date so staff is requesting that the hearing be scheduled for the City Council meeting on March 6.

The regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m., at City Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest. It will also be broadcast on Mediacom Channel 6 and streamed online at www.ridgecrest-ca.gov/city-media/rc6-live.