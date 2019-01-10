The Indian Wells Valley Water District administration and executive committee met for the first time in 2019, mainly discussing and drafting the agenda for the upcoming regular Jan. 14 meeting.

On the draft agenda are updates that were recently discussed during the committee meetings over the last week, as well as discussion on the IWV Groundwater Authority Jan. 3, meeting. During this discussion there will be a report on the issues of importance that was presented during the A&E meeting and financial committee meeting.

Also discussed during the A&E meeting was the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence and the District of Distinction Application, something that is currently being worked on and should be completed by the due date in May. This will be the third renewal, something that can be renewed every two years.

The purpose of the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence is to promote transparency in the operations and governance of special districts to the public and provide special districts with an opportunity to showcase their transparency.

The purpose of the District of Distinction program is to allow districts to demonstrate to their communities their commitment to operate in a sound, responsible manner.In order to apply, districts submit financial audits, policies and procedures, and proof of training received by directors.

There will be a regular board meeting at the IWVWD boardroom on Jan 14. at 6 p.m.