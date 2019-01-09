Organizers of Sunday's "Love Rally" say they aren't aware of anyone they're involved with being involved in the vandalism, but said they'll be doing a collection at their Jan. 13 rally to help the church repair their marquee.

By Skye Kinkade

Trinity Bible Presbyterian Church Pastor Justin Hoke said he’s disappointed that someone vandalized his church’s sign Tuesday night, causing an unknown amount of damage and ruining his message, which was posted last week, causing a stir with some in the community of Lake Shastina and beyond.

Hoke’s message, which read “Bruce Jenner is still a man; Homosexuality is still sin; The culture may change; The Bible does not,” prompted a “Love Rally” Sunday morning before Hoke’s weekly service. As of Wednesday, most of the message was not readable.

Hoke said the sign conveyed a meaningful – and loving – message that he stands behind fully.

“My intention was to express that while culture may change, the Bible doesn’t,” Hoke said. “If you see a burning building, there are only two reasons not to warn those inside: if you think the danger isn’t too great, or if you don’t love those inside.”

One of the women who organized Sunday’s rally, Amelia Mallory, said they heard about the vandalism Wednesday afternoon and though the group “objected strongly to the message,” they “condemn the use of violence and destruction of property “ the person responsible chose.

“To our knowledge, nobody affiliated with our peaceful rally was involved,” said Mallory.

“If we do become aware of the culprit we will be informing the local authorities,” Mallory added.

During the rally, which took place across Jackson Ranch Road from the church – formerly the Lake Shastina Community Bible Church – another organizer, Charolette Kalayjian said, “We’re all born with the right to be who we are without hate, judgement or ridicule ... Loving your neighbor means your gay, straight, Christian or atheist neighbor.”

Hoke said he puts provocative messages on the sign all the time. He wanted to start the new year with a fresh message and decided to express the unchanging character of the Bible while also calling sinners into repentance.

When asked if Hoke would welcome a transgender person into his church, he said all are welcome to his services. However, if a person “in drag” came, they would be “in open rebellion to the things we teach.” He hopes they would be “respectful and quiet” during the sermon.

Hoke said he knew he’d receive some feedback about the sign, most notably from the handful of Lake Shastina residents who regularly comment about his messages. However, he didn’t anticipate the reaction he got with this one.

Hoke’s online sermons, which can be accessed online at www.trinitybpc.com, are usually downloaded about 60 or 70 times. His Sunday sermon has already been downloaded several hundred times, he said. He attributes this to the sign’s Christian message and the widespread attention it garnered.

Hoke said he learned of the sign’s vandalism Wednesday morning. One of the church’s deacon’s wives drove by and saw it. They sent a cellphone photo to Hoke, who hasn’t yet seen it in person.

“To show our love for our neighboring church, despite the dogma they preach, we have decided that this Sunday at our rally we will have a collection to help the church with repairs to their sign,” Mallory said. “While we are donating with no strings attached, we do hope that pastor Hoke will reflect on the generosity of those he rebukes before posting another similar message.”

Some of the letters were taken, the sign’s plexiglass was “busted” and the power supply that provides light to the sign was smashed, said Hoke. However, enough people read his carefully crafted message to accomplish Hoke’s goal and “far more,” he said.

“We believe love warns, and the best expression of love is to be willing to be hated so that others might have the chance to hear truth,” much like Jesus, Hoke explained, and while some churches have made the decision to “call good what the Bible calls evil,” Trinity Bible Presbyterian Church is not one of them.

