Vacant structure was 50 percent involved when firefighters arrive

Fire burned a vacant south Taft house early Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported about 3:15 a.m. by a neighbor who told emergency dispatchers the house next door was on fire, Kern County Fire Department spokesman Andrew Freeborn said.

Arriving firefighters found the single family, single story structure on the 1000 block of Stevens Street about 50 percent involved in flames and ordered additional engines.

The fire was knocked down in 10 to 15 minutes.

Engines from Taft, Maricopa, Fellows and McKittrick and a truck from Taft responded to the fire.

There were no injuries, no one was displaced.

The cause is unknown.

No damage figure was immediately available.





