Of the many, many changes I have seen in my life, the shift in attitudes toward recording phone numbers is one of the more remarkable ones.

My father had a big green book that he used to keep track of family addresses, phone numbers and birthdays. It doubled as a mini-history of the entire family. You could track the course of my cousin's lives, marriages, children's births. There was the progression of addresses, although many of my family members tended to stay put. Not to mention, a full page of phone numbers each for my sister and me – just from college alone.

News flash, folks: in the days before cell phones we got a new landline phone and a brand new phone number every year in school, or with every new apartment. That made for a lot of lines on my dad's page.

How old was this book? Well, in it he recorded the births of my sister and myself. When they happened. I won't give the years, but it was a while ago.

He wrote the book in ink, in his meticulous stylized printing. If something changed, he drew a line through the old information in ink using a ruler. The whole thing showed a permanence and attention to detail which sometimes seems lacking in today's world. It reminded me of when people used to record the family tree in the family bible. We still have my dad's book, my mom and me. Right now it resides on her dining room table and we consult it for addresses for Christmas and birthday cards.

Then there were the annual editions of the printed phone book. These were also a highly prized item. The most recent ones were stored in the same place every year – right by the landline phone. My dad would get irritated if we moved the most recent book or books, although editions from previous years were fair game to store elsewhere in the house.

I can still remember the day the new phonebook was delivered. It was a little bit exciting – it was full of updated information and who knows what else.

The yellow pages were good too. It is a measure of my aging brain I suppose, but the subject matter format where you look up a general topic like “Italian Restaurants” made a lot of sense to me. I still can't wrap my mind around the new-fangled inventions such as Yelp, even if they do include reviews.

Not to mention that fun device called a Rolodex. These are still useful as a means of storing business cards, but back in the day, they were so much more. Anyone who worked in an office knew that you were only as good as the Rolodex on your desk. They contained not only names, addresses and phone numbers, but sometimes account numbers, additional points of contact, random notes and other helpful information about how to get the job done.

All of these things have been replaced by a list of phone numbers in our cell phones that can sometimes get lost when you upgrade, if you do it wrong (as I have). My numbers are backed up to the cloud, but I had a bad moment recently when I thought I had lost all of them – not a good thing for a journalist.

I have done stories, too, about people in disasters who lose their phones (or in one case, had it confiscated). There is trouble if certain key numbers are not committed to memory – something to keep in mind for the younger generation. You guys should try to remember at least one.

Other than that comment, I have no illusions and no advice. I am OK with innovations such as calculators and Kindles. I can even accept that kids may not be very good with cursive writing. As I recall from many English classes, the language evolves and grows so it stands to reason that the way we record it evolves also.

That is not to mention the advantages of word processors over typewriters (trust me on this) or the versatility of digital photography. Technology marches on.

And I know that to a whole generation of younger folks, the idea of a printed phonebook is familiar but kind of irrelevant. They know what it is, but may never have used one. (I just asked a younger co-worker to make sure.) And I can't blame them. It has not been a necessary feature in their lives. So it's probably impossible to express the feeling of power you got from holding that thick, bound copy in your hands. As they say out here, it has been overcome by events.

So enjoy your iPhone. Just make sure the numbers are backed up somewhere.

– Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for The Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

•••

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.