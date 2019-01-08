Here’s the final episode of a three-part series about water well related dialogs with my old friend, Virgil, and his mystically old dog, Hector, offering an organic view of this issue in our high desert valley. Listen . . .

The last time Virgil and I chatted, the subject of getting all the “de-minimis” well owners on-board with the Valley’s Groundwater Authority came up. See, the GA wants to know how much of a draw from our fragile aquifer all those well owners like Virgil represent. The impression I got from Virgil at that time was that well registration and gun registration both shared “third rail” status in this general context. Virgil and I even determined that, as yet, there is no legal requirement that de-minimis well owners either register or meter their wells. But after sitting through hours and hours of professional reports from technologists and lawyers about the water realities around here, Virgil has “come to Jesus,” so to speak, and has decided to finally embrace the Valley’s undeniable groundwater reality.

So when I stopped by Virgil’s place this morning, the irascible old fellow and his dog, Hector, were out back nosing around Virgil’s water well. Of course, I asked him what they were doing.

“We’re looking where it might be best to plumb in a flow meter, is what we’re doing,” Virgil said.

“Wells aren’t as simple as politicians, you know,” he said with a grin. “And doping out how much your well happens to be pumping isn’t as easy as just using your well’s electrical usage meter. So as long as I’m resigned to someday hooking up a flow meter and logging its readings, I want to make sure that I do it right.

“See, I may not be able to read as well as old Hector here but I can see the handwriting on the wall”, Virgil conceded. “Holding out and trying to stay defiant is self-defeating and if we well owners don’t get together and look after our own interests, we’ll soon surely regret it. Anyway, I’m beginning to suspect that stepping forward and constructively participating with all the data-gathering groups will work to our advantage in the long run.

“So the flow meter has got to be put in just the right place,” Virgil mused. “See, in a typical well system like mine, first you gotta pump the water from the local underground aquifer using an expensive submersible pump hanging way down in a perforated steel casing and plumbed up to a large storage tank. Mine’s a 3,000-gallon tank that’s showing signs of age, like me and Hector. From there, the water is drawn out of the storage tank by another pump (a smaller one) into a pressure tank. The pressure tank has a compressible air bladder in it so that as I demand water to, say, flush the toilet or wash the dishes, it’s under pressure. The whole thing is quietly automatic with all its water level and pressure sensors. Most of us desert geezers are intimate with the details of our wells and our evaporative coolers. Shucks! Out here we’ve GOT to be because a lot can go wrong.

“For one thing, the aquifer level can drop down below where your submersible pump is suspended. This is an expensive failure and recovery, if possible, is a real headache. Also, old well casements can rust out and collapse with age. You practically need a whole new well drilled to recover from this. The replacement may cost five-times what your original casement insertion cost. Also, all that fussy well plumbing at the surface is getting old and springing leaks. Pressure pumps up and quit, storage tanks develop rust holes, and pressure tank bladders burst.

“And, of course, the quality of the water in your local aquifer may, over time, deteriorate to saltwater”, he continued. “I’m really not sure what causes this, especially when the aquifer level doesn’t change much but it happened here. The horses and chickens haven’t complained much about it but the trees don’t like it. Twelve Aleppo pines, four Hollywood junipers and two large eucalyptus had to be cut down late last year. The tree rings tell the sad tale. I figure every year from now on I will lose more precious shade just when the summers are getting hotter. Maybe this year I’ll sell my 8N tractor so’s I can switch from evaporation to refrigeration house cooling as district water prices are expected to rise.”

About this time Virgil’s voice was getting wobbly and Hector’s ears and tail were hanging dolefully down. That’s when I suggested that maybe we could organize a kind of “church social” get-together of well owners here in the Valley so everybody could share their experiences with their wells. I mean, stuff that we might learn from – not a lot of finger-pointing and accusations or loud angry talk ¬ – just personal anecdotes of how we well owners are affected and trying to cope with our changing water environment. Now THAT might be interesting and informative!

That has been this week’s AudioBlog and this is Skip Gorman (skippergorman@gmail.com) returning you all back to a quieter and gentler place.

