SISKIYOU COUNTY – The Top of the State Unit of the Backcountry Horsemen is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a vocational or academic student seeking an agriculture or natural resource education directed toward a course of study that will result in a credential, license, certificate or academic degree. The scholarship may be used towards community college, business college, technical institute, trade school, state college or university.

Dale Payne was a 20 plus year member of the Top of the State unit who was involved in all aspects, including being on the board, clearing trails, running parades and many other areas.

Students interested may obtain an application from the website www.bchctos.com. The completed application, along with information attached, must be postmarked by April 6, 2019 and mailed to the address on the website. For more information, contact Becky Richman at (530) 459-3328.