A sign outside the Trinity Bible Presbyterian Church – formerly the Lake Shastina Community Bible Church – sparked outrage amongst some local citizens when photos of it circulated on Facebook last week.

A sign outside the Trinity Bible Presbyterian Church – formerly the Lake Shastina Bible Church – sparked outrage amongst some local citizens when photos of it circulated on Facebook last week. Three Siskiyou County women organized Sunday morning’s “Shastina Love Rally” in opposition to the sign’s message, which they deemed “hateful.” A post on the rally’s Facebook event page stated the rally’s goal: “We’re here to spread love and show the world how Siskiyou embraces everyone!”

The church’s pastor, Justin Hoke, said he expected “flack” regarding the sign’s message, but believes it is poignant because it “rebukes sin” and calls people to repentance.

“It is not possible to preach the gospel in short pithy statements. I have used this sign for seven years now to provoke reflection or make a strong point about a single truth,” Hoke wrote on Facebook. “Such as this one: ‘The culture does not determine truth, God does.’ ... The funny thing is, I could have put those words up and no one would have cared. Why? Because it does not rebuke sin or call anyone to repentance. The church has lost its saltiness and I fully expect to get as much or more flack from the visible church as I am getting from the world.”

In that same Facebook thread, Hoke posted, “The response we’re receiving from this sign proves that it was posted way too late. If a conservative mountain farming community is no longer a safe place to call sin, sin, then is anywhere in this country still safe for real Christians?”

Rally organizers Amelia Mallory, Charolette Kalayjian, and Mishelle Le Guellec noted during the event that they are each mothers. Their children were part of what motivated the women to arrange the rally; each noted that the church’s sign is not something they would want their children to see.

“If that sign can make me sad,” Kalayjian said, “imagine what it could do to a child.”

Mallory said she thinks about how the sign will affect LGBTQ youth especially, calling it “an amplified voice telling [those youth], ‘You’re wrong.’”

Concern for Siskiyou County youth was a prevailing topic of discussion by rally-goers. Local educators David Villarreal and Robyn Vandiver both spoke about the negative message they feel the church is sending, and how it may affect young people.

Villarreal, who is a music teacher at Big Springs Elementary and whose wife teaches at Mount Shasta High School, stated, “In the 23 years we’ve lived here, we’ve had 11 of the kids we’ve worked with commit suicide ... Kids have a hard enough time growing up. They don’t need to see a sign while they’re driving down the street putting them down. Kids are our future. We need to give them all the love and support we can.”

Vandiver, who is the advisor of the Gay-Straight Alliance group at Yreka High School, shared that she lost her nephew to suicide in the past year. While she said that his suicide may or may not have been due to sexuality or gender-identity issues, she emphasized that a lot of youth in the LGBTQ community experience suicidal thoughts. Anything she can do as a teacher to combat those thoughts and to support the LGBTQ community is worth doing, she expressed. Vandiver added that, as a 20-year resident of Lake Shastina, when she heard about the rally, she “couldn’t miss it.”

Another Lake Shastina resident, Sharon LoMonaco, was also candid about her personal reason for attending the rally. She noted that she used to take the route past the church to get to work, but that she began taking a different way about two years ago as she was “distressed by the messages of hate that Pastor Hoke” allegedly posted on the church’s marquee.

Alluding to the church’s current sign, she said, “I don’t feel this represents my community. People say, ‘If you don’t like it, move.’ Well, I’ve lived here in my family home for the past 15 years and fully expect my granddaughter and her wife will live there after me.”

Organizers specified that the message of the rally “is only love and acceptance.” The women took turns speaking over a microphone before the church services began.

Referring to the congregation of the Trinity Bible Presbyterian Church that would soon be arriving at the adjacent building, Mallory clarified, “I don’t think that anybody here thinks we’re going to change their minds across the street. I don’t think anybody here thinks we’re going to have a productive dialogue with anybody across the street. And that’s fine. But really what we’re trying to do is make sure that everybody else in the community knows that we’re here and we love them.”

Kalayjian said, “This sign across the street does not encompass what our community is about at all. We’re all born with the right to be who we are without hate, judgment or ridicule ... Loving your neighbor means your gay, straight, Christian or atheist neighbor.”

After the rally concluded on Sunday, Mallory reported that all had gone smoothly and that nobody from the church had come across the street or otherwise engaged with the protesters.

Kalayjian added that she had contacted Hoke to request that he take down the sign in question. She said that Hoke denied the request and that the two had no other communication.