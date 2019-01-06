The Ridgecrest Police Department announced the seizure of five illegal gaming machines from two locations on Friday.

First, RPD seized two illegal gaming machines at $7,700 from Puff and Stuff, located at 634 S. China Lake Blvd. Elias Naoum and Noura Morad were arrested for being in possession of the machines.

Tobacco Center, 219 W. Ridgecrest Blvd., had two illegal gaming machines in operation. RPD officers and detectives seized three machines total from the store and over $8,900, and arrested owner Atieh Sulemon for being in possession of the machines.