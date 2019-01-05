December conservation results have been reported to the State Water Control Board, showing a 10.3 percent decline in water use compared to the Dec. 2013 baseline year selected by the SWRCB.

“I would credit our customers with adapting to the new reality in California with respect to water use and conservation," said Don Zdeba, Indian Wells Valley Water District General Manager. "Achieving an almost 20 percent reduction in consumption compared to 2013 water use in addition to almost 20 percent from 2007 through 2013 is truly noteworthy."

Since January, there has been a steady decline in water use every month. The months with the highest declines were Feb. 2017 with a 35 percent decline and May 2017 with a 30 percent decline. Most months have seen a 10 percent decline or more, with the exception of Sep. 2017 and Dec. 2017.

Residential gallons per capita per day in December matched that of 2015 at 97, and were lower than 2014, 2016, and 2017.

When compared to the baseline period (2013), there has been a 19.6 percent cumulative savings since the conservation target was established by the board and took effect on June 1, 2016. The conservation target is 20 percent.