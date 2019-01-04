Mount Shasta has a healthy dusting of snow, as seen from Walters Lane in Yreka on Thursday, Jan. 3. And Yreka may get its own bit of snow this weekend. Late Saturday evening, rain is expected to mix with and change to snow showers. More mixed rain and snow showers are forecast for Sunday afternoon and evening. According to U.S. climate data, there has been little to no snowfall in Yreka for most years over the past decade. From 2008 to present, only three years have had recorded snowfall in Yreka for the first two weeks of January: 2008, 2013 and 2017. On this day in 2017, Yreka received 15 inches of snowfall. On Jan. 12, 2013, just under an inch of snow fell in Yreka. From Jan 5. to Jan. 10, 2008, a combined 14.34 inches of snowfall was recorded in Yreka.