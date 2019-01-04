This is the second part of a release by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The first part ran in Thursday’s paper.

According to Lopey, “Assistance has been received from the local and Northern Division offices of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and CAL FIRE law enforcement has provided support.”

“Assistance has been provided by the California Department of Justice through the SUMIT and NSMIT drug task forces. DEA has also provided exceptional support. We are fortunate that we have local, state, and federal elected representatives that support our efforts 100%. We are attempting to stop lawlessness, preserve our environment, protect our most vulnerable populations such as children and teenagers, and we are honoring the countless calls for help from our citizens reporting numerous ‘quality of life’ issues impacting them in our county related to illicit drug trafficking. We are also receiving significant support from the Siskiyou County District Attorney, Kirk Andrus and his staff and the U.S. Attorney, Mr. MacGregor Scott. Some marijuana counter-drug operations were curtailed during 2018 due to the many wild land fires that have burned in various parts of the county. We also have a great partnership with Siskiyou County Public Works and the Planning Department’s Community Development Department.”

LaRue added, “Anyone with information about an illegal marijuana cultivation site is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900. Citizens may also contact the Siskiyou County Planning Department (Community Development) to report suspected ordinance violations related to non-permitted structures, septic tanks, well issues, trash, fencing, and similar ordinance violations at (530) 841-2100. Citizens with information about illicit drug activities that are non-cannabis related such as methamphetamine, heroin or other illicit drugs are urged to contact the Siskiyou Unified Major Investigation Team (SUMIT) at (530) 842-8374, or the SCSO 24-hour Dispatch Center.”

In partnership with the Siskiyou County’s Department of Health and Human Services, Behavioral Health Services (BHS) a youth anti-drug and safety program (DARE) has resumed and prevention classes have been initiated in many areas of the county. DARE is working with BHS partners to target schools to further educate local children about the dangers associated with illicit drug, tobacco, and alcohol use. The program also discusses other topics such as bullying and how to fight back against the exploitation and abuse of children and how to identify and report such inappropriate behaviors to the proper authorities.

Currently, there are plans underway or projected for DARE in Hornbrook, Big Springs, Dunsmuir, McCloud, Gazelle, Fort Jones, Happy Camp, Delphic Elementary School, and Dorris. Other schools will also be programed during the current school year.

Deputy Jim Jacobsen and Deputy Bob Buker, under the tutelage of veteran DARE instructor David Nye, have been tasked with handling primarily elementary schools. They have partnered with Mr. John Crovelle, BHS Substance Use Disorder Prevention Coordinator, who focuses his “Keeping it Real” and “Athletes Committed” programs in the middle and high schools of the county.

According to Lopey, “We have a great working relationship with Siskiyou County’s Behavioral Health Services and we are working with other partners as well to develop viable prevention and treatment strategies to deal with the variety of drug-related usage and addiction challenges we face in Siskiyou County. The district attorney, courts, public defender, Community Corrections Partnership, probation, veterans’ service officer, public health, Board of Supervisors, city leaders, local law enforcement agencies, and numerous federal, state, local, public, and private organizations are working together to address addiction and dependency issues throughout the county. The drug-related problems, regardless of their nature, should be addressed with all the tools we have at our disposal, including critical prevention, enforcement, and treatment strategies. The DARE program and BHS programs primarily implemented by Mr. Crovelle, addresses our greatest concern – our children.”