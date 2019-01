Sixty-six year old Yreka resident Timothy Mark O’Connor passed away unexpectedly on the morning of December 31, 2018 at his home. Timothy was a resident of Siskiyou County for 24 years and will be greatly missed by his children and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.