The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported the following bookings:

Dec. 10

• Cody Bradshaw Grayson, age 29, of Ashland Ore., was charged with three counts of failing to appear after written promise, a DUI, and driving with a suspended/etc. license.

• John Neng Vang, age 45, of Montague, was charged with possession of more than the alloted amount of marijuana, and carrying a loaded firearm.

• Jane Cornick Haines, age 81, of Weed, was charged with a DUI, BAC 0.08%.

Dec. 11

• Steven Lee Dodson, age 40, of Deming, Wash., was charged with possession of a narcotic controlled substance.

• Heather Lynn Fleming, age 28, of Medford, Ore., was charged with a DUI.

• Christopher Manuel Gutierrez, age 27, of Weed, was charged with driving without a license, and four counts of failing to appear after written promise.

• Michael Dewayne Farrell, age 56, of Lake Shastina, was charged with 2 counts of failing to appear after written promise.

• Linda Talbot Poole, age 67, of Mount Shasta, was charged with a probation violation.

• William Francis Moore, age 34, of Medford, Ore., was charged with two counts of failing to appear on felony charges.

• Vicki Jean Putnam, age 43, of Yreka, was charged with five counts of failing to appear after written promise.

Dec. 12

• Kelly Andrew Day, age 31, of Yreka, was charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

• Alfred Lee Mauch, age 37, of Yreka, was charged with being in possession of a narcotic controlled substance.