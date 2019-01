Officers make DUI arrest

8:35 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:45 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:36 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at S. Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:53 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:12 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Van Buren St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:20 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Asher Wy. . Disposition: Completed.

10:52 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at W. Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:22 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Alpine Av/Hillard St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:54 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:10 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:02 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Completed.

1:20 Animal Control

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Report Taken.

2:49 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:38 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl.. Disposition: Completed.

5:02 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:08 911 Hang-up

Occurred at Topper's Motel on E. Kern St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

7:30 Medical Aid

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Assisted.

7:52 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Stevens St, South Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:32 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:29 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at North St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:35 Assist other Departments

Occurred on A St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:46 False Alarms

Occurred at Roosevelt School on Sixth St. . . Disposition: False Alarm.