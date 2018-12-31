YREKA – Friends of Hibbard Field are at long last presenting a screening of “Grease” for the community to enjoy. The event was originally scheduled to take place outdoors in August, but was rescheduled due to the thick smoke in the air at that time. The showing, which is sponsored by the Siskiyou Central Credit Union, will take place at the old Yreka High School gymnasium, located on Knapp Street in Yreka.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m. Friends of Hibbard Field is also selling raffle tickets for three prizes: pitching lessons with Erik Bennett, a baseball autographed by Garrett Richards, and a gift basket. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20.