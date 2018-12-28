Both were vacant, boarded up and had no utilities

Fire damaged two adjacent abandoned structures near downtown Thursday evening.

The fire was spotted by patrolling Taft Police officers just before 7:30 p.m. on the west side of the 300 block of Sixth Street (between Kern and North).

Heavy smoke and flames were coming through the roof of one of the buildings by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire was knocked down in a few minutes.

There were no injuries.

A damage figure was not immediately available.

The cause is still under investigation, and a warming fire started by squatters is a possibility.

"We can't rule that out," Kern County Fire Battalion Chief Zach Wells said.

Utilities to the building had been cut.

Both structures were boarded up and firefighters had to force entry to fight the fire.

Four Kern County Fire engines from Taft, Maricopa, Fellows and McKittrick and the ladder truck from Taft responded to the fire.

Firefighters were on scene for 2-1/2 hours.