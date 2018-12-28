Gustavo Arriaga has been arrested for the fatal shooting of Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh in Bakersfield on Friday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson said, “When I called [Kern County] Sheriff [Donny] Youngblood he told me ‘whatever you need.’ We worked together to pursue justice for crime victims. In this case, for officer Singh.”

Christianson texted Youngblood around 4 p.m. on Thursday asking him to call him immediately, and within 10 minutes Youngblood had a team together.

"We were ready to go look for this cop killer," Youngblood said.

Singh, 33, was shot and killed Wednesday after reportedly pulling over Arriaga for suspicion of driving under the influence. Arriaga has had two prior DUIs and was in the United States illegally, according to Christianson.

“Arriaga was trying to flee to Mexico to get across the border,” Christianson said.

Arriaga is currently on his way back to Stanislaus County, wearing officer Singh’s handcuffs. Youngblood confirmed that Sigh's handcuffs had been brought to Kern County so they could be placed on Arriaga.

“Officer Singh sacrificed everything,” Christianson said.

There were three other arrests made, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office: Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, 59, of Bakersfield; Erasmo Villegas, 36, of Bakersfield; and Maria Luisa Moreno, 57, of Bakersfield.

"Thank you Sheriff Youngblood & the entire Kern County Sheriff's Office. California & our country are grateful this monster is off the streets," Congressman Kevin McCarthy tweeted Friday morning. "Cpl. Ronil Singh was the American dream. May he rest in peace and god be with his family."

“We're committed to providing safety, and when you attack someone doing an honorable profession, no stone goes unturned,” Youngblood said.