During the November Scott Balley Protect Our Water meeting, Mark Baird told us he has retained an attorney and is seeking a restraining order/injunction against the State of California to stop California’s enforcement of the laws which prohibit open or exposed carry of an operable and loaded weapon. This is Mark’s newest project and is supported by many in Northern California working to establish the State of Jefferson. A website explains the lawsuit and is worth checking out. It can be found at: tokeepandbear.com.

Mark cites significant court decisions as the basis to file this restraining order in Federal Court to restrain/enjoin California from enforcing the ban on the “open” carry of a weapon. Surprisingly, Mark is utilizing recent decisions by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, because of its ruling in the young v. Hawaii case. The ruling states that “open carry” is the core right guaranteed to the people under the Second Amendment, and that right extends outside the home to public spaces.

“The courts, including the Ninth, have been consistent and clear that ‘concealed carry’ is a privileged which requires a government permission slip, no matter how arbitrary the process, nor how unjust, Peruta v. San Diego, En Banc Ninth Circuit, (cert denied), and many other cases both affirm and state this fact. Open carry is our right, and I will fight to restore that right!” explains Mark on the website.

So, Mark and friends are holding a fundraiser dinner on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at the Miner’s Inn Convention Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Dave and Kathy Tyler are going all-out cooking a prime rib dinner with tasty fixing’s. Tickets are $50 each. Tables can be reserved for $400, which seat eight. A live auction will be held with Mark, and his wife Cyndi, donating a real buffalo hide. A cord of wood has been donated and a significant amount of guns will be on the block. I bet ammo will be available too.

Quite a few tables have already been sold, so hurry and purchase your tickets by calling Mark at (530) 227-6729 or Cyndi Baird at (530) 227-6728.

Israel

At the Dec. 11, 2018 Siskiyou Co. Republican Women Federated meeting, Carol Crebbin spoke about her recent trip to Israel. She said the trip was a “life changing experience” and I was impressed with her photos. With yesterday’s celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, it seems a good time to share about Israel and the land where Jesus lived, died and was resurrected. Carol went with friends and family – her son-in-law pastor seemed to be the leader of their group. They first landed in neighboring Istanbul and then flew into Tel Aviv, the second most populated city in Israel. A guide met them and their trip began along the Mediterranean Coast, which is beautiful. they stopped in Caesarea, a city that the infamous Herod built. They saw a stone that states pontus Pilot was there. Much of it is a national park and includes a large Roman ampitheater and historic port. There is an archaeological area with pillars, sculptures and the remains of a hippodrome with stone seating.

Mosaic floors form over 2,000 years ago are still in good shape. Carol was impressed with the many mosaics throughout her travels there. She was surprised at the agriculture crops because much of the land is arid. One photo showed the passenger trains that have two levels, and in one spot, the train runs very close to an ancient aqueduct.

Next stop was Galilee, which is a province. They quenched their thirst with fresh squeezed pomegranate juice, looked at churches, including modern catholic churches; buildings and archaeological structures that have been destroyed by invading armies and rebuilt over centuries. Galilee is where the Angel Gabriel talked with Mary, Jesus’ mother, and is where Jesus performed his first miracle of making a lot of water into good quality wine for a wedding.

There is the Biblical account of Jesus walking on water on the Sea of Galilee, and the mount where Jesus gave the Beautidudes and then fed thousands of followers from the five loaves of bread and two fishes. Carol saw these places, including a garden that has been created near the Jordan River, where John is said to have baptized Jesus.

Then, they went into the country of Jordan. Security guards checked them thoroughly during an hour wait going-in and leaving. They saw the Dead Sea and orchards of olive trees. She was shown the high cliffs where the Dead Sea Scrolls were found in the late 1940s and the Masada, where Jews took refuge from invading Romans.

Eventually, they made it to Jerusalem, which is a multi-cultured and multi-religious large city. The Temple Mound takes up 35 acres. She saw the wailing wall, called the West Wall, and the tomb of Jesus and more beautiful churches. Sounds like it certainly was a trip of a life time, especially for a Christian. Carol flew home on Turkish Airlines and admitted there is no place like the United States of America and was happy to get home to little ol’ Siskiyou County.

Well, 2018 is about over. Hope your Christmas celebrations and dinners were happy. May we all have a good New Year. Keep smiling!

Liz Bowen began writing ranch and farm news, published in newspapers, in 1976. She is a native of Siskiyou County and lives near Callahan. Call her at 530-467-3515. Check out her blog at: LizWritesLife.blogspot.com.