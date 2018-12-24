Filed

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF SISKIYOU

December 17, 2018

By: E, Fisher, Deputy Clerk

Case Number: SCCVPT 18-1627

PETITION OF:

Patrick Tyler Brantley Lockhart

FOR NAME CHANGE

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

1. Petitioner: Patrick Tyler Brantley Lockhart filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name:

Patrick Tyler Brantley Lockhart

to

Proposed name:

Ohryn Archers

2. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: January 31, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Dept: TBA

Room:

The address of the court is: 311 Fourth Street, Yreka, CA 96097

3. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Mount Shasta Herald

Date: December 17, 2018

/s/ Laura J. Masunaga,

Judge of the Superior Court

8275 msan de26,ja2,9,16p