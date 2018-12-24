NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT AN INTEGRATED REGIONAL WATER MANAGEMENT PLAN

DECEMBER 17, 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Upper Sacramento River Regional Watershed Action Group (RWAG) intends to adopt an update to the Upper Sacramento River Integrated Regional Water Management Plan (IRWM Plan) at its January 10, 2019 meeting. The meeting will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Coronet Classroom of the Mountain Medics Building at 5727 Dunsmuir Ave., Dunsmuir, CA.

The IRWM Plan is a planning document that includes input from many stakeholders to improve water resources management in the Upper Sacramento River IRWM Region. The IRWM Plan identifies projects that provide multiple benefits for water supply, water quality, disadvantaged communities, environmental resources, and forest and range health. The updated IRWM Plan was prepared in accordance with the State of California Department of Water Resources 2016 IRWM Guidelines.

