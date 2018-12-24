Notice of Public Hearing for Application Submittal

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Mt. Shasta will conduct a public meeting on January 14, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., at 1315 Nixon Road in Mt. Shasta in order to submit under 2018 State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), and to solicit citizen input.

The City of Mt. Shasta is applying for a grant in the amount of up to $1,000,000 and the approval to expend approximately $190,000 in existing or anticipated Program Income under the NOFA for the following eligible activities:

• General Administration (GA), $69,767

• Public Service Program:

Senior Snow Removal, $415,117

Security Deposit Assistance, $50,000

• Economic Development Program:

ED Direct Financial Assistance to For-Profits, $151,628

Micro Financial Assistance, $151,628

Micro Technical Assistance, $161,860

The purpose of the public hearing is to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known on the proposed activities/application.

If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact Muriel Terrell-Howarth at (530) 926-7510.

If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the City of Mt. Shasta at 305 N. Mt. Shasta Boulevard, Mt. Shasta, CA, or you may telephone Muriel Terrell-Howarth at (530) 926-7510. In addition, information is available for review at the above address between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on weekdays.

The City of Mt. Shasta promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.

