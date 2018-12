Injury accident, missing juvenile

8:42 Traffic Accident - injury

Occurred at Human Services on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:52 Missing Juvenile

Occurred on Loma Vista Av. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:54 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:36 Misc. Information

Occurred on Irene St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:55 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:04 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.

10:33 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Philippine St. . Disposition: Assisted.

11:16 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Woodlawn Av/A St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

11:48 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

1:20 Found Property Report

Occurred on Philippine St. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

1:21 False Alarms

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

1:42 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:38 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Mangos Ice Cream on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Completed.

3:00 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Save More Market, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:13 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Buchanan St. . Disposition: Assisted.

3:22 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:58 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:02 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:12 Traffic Stop 1812190021

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Completed.

5:47 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at 7-11 on Sixth St. . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

6:18 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Fifth St. . Disposition: Completed.

7:41 Suspicious Person 8

Occurred at McKinley St/Lassen St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

8:07 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Goodwill Industries on Finley Dr. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:12 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:52 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:05 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Main St/Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:32 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:30 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Original Hacienda Grill, Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:01 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:15 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:53 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Creekside Apartments, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:57 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kmart, Gardner Field Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:03 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.