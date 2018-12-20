The holidays present a dizzying array of demands – parties, shopping, baking, cleaning and entertaining, and for college student final exams. Exams are stressful enough, and all the festive activities, don’t make preparing and studying for exams any easier.

Cerro Coso helped students de-stress from those woes with its annual Angel Tree party for students in Access Programs at the college.

With compassionate hearts and selfless acts of kindness, Cerro Coso staff and friends donate gifts for every child in attendance, recognizing the sacrifices they make while their parents pursue an education.

Santa Claus sat next to his trusted Elf handing out gifts as the children waited patiently and squealed in delight. Peer mentors and staff assisted the children in making holiday crafts, and festive music helped light up the lives of the students and children in attendance.