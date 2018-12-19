Wilson is a Welsh Corgi and terrier mix currently available for adoption from Rescue Ranch in Yreka.

Wilson is a Welsh Corgi and terrier mix currently available for adoption from Rescue Ranch in Yreka. He was surrendered by his former owner in Tracy, California before being transferred to Rescue Ranch. Wilson is about 2 years old and weighs 18.4 pounds. Rescue Ranch employees said that Wilson is “super happy” when he is served his food and often rolls over on his back. He is shy at first but once he warms up to someone, he loves to cuddle. Visit Rescue Ranch at 2216 Oberlin Road in Yreka. Rescue Ranch is open every day from noon–4 p.m. All dogs are spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. For more information, call (530) 842-0829 or email info@rrdog.org.