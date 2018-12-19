Hands on experience and certifications are the focus of Yreka High School’s Natural Resource Program, which is currently benefiting 130 students, according to YHS teacher Christian Birch.

YREKA – Hands on experience and certifications are the focus of Yreka High School’s Natural Resource Program, which is currently benefiting 130 students, according to YHS teacher Christian Birch.

Students are learning about watershed science, outdoor skills, fisheries, wildland fire science, and forestry, Birch said.

“In September, our students participated in the annual whitewater rafting trip on the Klamath River over a three-day period. This was a part of their Streamkeeper Certification where they compared water quality data from local rivers and streams as well as outdoor recreation career exposure,” Birch said.

This field trip was a joint effort with the Siskiyou Family YMCA, which trained the guides and provided the rafts.

In October, Natural Resource students went on a field trip hike to Deadfall Lakes in the Shasta Trinity National Forest. They participated in outdoor skills certifications and learned about the natural history of the area, Birch said.

In addition, a majority of the students participated in a one day salmon survey training with U.S. Fish and Wildlife at Indian Scotty Campground, where they learned the skills necessary to complete the fall salmon surveys on Bogus Creek.

These students will receive a certificate for the training and field work, Birch said.

Also in October, students went to the Beaver Creek Educational Center and conducted water quality measurements as well as biotic stream inventory to earn their Streamkeeper Certification. The Beaver Creek Ed Center is a cabin on Beaver Creek that is a joint effort with the USFS for an off-site environmental study area.