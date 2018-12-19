Students from a dozen local schools and one distant school gathered on Saturday in the Gateway Elementary School multi-use room to enjoy a morning of chess competition and camaraderie. Fifty-seven students ranging from kindergartners to high school seniors competed in five different sections for three hours of heart-pounding chess playing action.

In the K-1 section Faller Elementary School first -grader Fernando Ochoco topped all students with a perfect 4-0 score. Rankine Panergo, a second-grader, also from Faller, was the winner in the Grades 2-3 section with four wins and one draw. In the very competitive Grades 4-5 section, Isaac Beames, a fifth-grader from Richmond Elementary School, came out on top with four wins and a draw. Owen Wong, an eighth-grader at Murray Middle School topped all students in the Grades 6-8 section with five wins and a draw. Geoffrey Brown, a homeschooled sophomore dominated the 9-12 section with five wins and no losses to take top prize.

Faller Elementary School was the top performing elementary school this month, with Richmond Elementary School coming in second. Murray Middle School topped all middle schools. Burroughs outscored Mojave High School 13.5 to 10.0 to take the high-school section honors for the second month in a row.

The next tournament will be held on Jan. 21, 2019, at Gateway Elementary School. All students grades K-12 are invited to attend! Adult volunteers are also welcome to attend. For more information contact Tournament Director Dwight Morgan at dmorgan178@yahoo .com or (760) 377-0034.