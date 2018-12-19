When the Ridgecrest City Council meets today, the agenda item regarding the casino land sale may draw the lion’s share of attention. Council will be deciding whether or not to terminate the land sale agreement for the proposed casino property because the escrow period timed out without the sale being made.

Another item also has the potential to make an impact on the community, however. Council will be asked to approve the fiscal year 2019-2020 application for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and assign all available funding to a project intended to increase access for Americans with Disabilities.

The CDBG program is intended to provide communities with resources to meet a wide variety of needs. The estimated fair share grant amount for fiscal year 2019-2020 is $72,549.

On the agenda is a public hearing to discuss and prioritize proposed CDBG projects for the fiscal year 2018-2019 annual CDBG grant application. The staff reports states that the purpose of the resolution is to confirm the allocation of funds at the conclusion of the public hearing and must be filed, along with the project application, with Kern County prior to Dec. 12, 2018. This date has already passed and, as of Tuesday evening, it was not clear whether this is an error of some sort.

In any case, the purpose of the public hearing, if it is held, is to solicit public comments prior to approving a project.

The city has a significant amount of CDBG funds available. In addition to the estimated grant amount for fiscal year 2019-2020, the city still has funds available from fiscal years 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019. Subtracting an administrative fee of $17,000 the city has a total of $647,332 available from the various CDBG grants.

Staff is recommending that this funding be allocated to continue the Access Transition Project from fiscal year 2013-2014. This activity included an inventory of ADA needs in low- to moderate-income areas and commercial zones and created an inventory database throughout the public right-of-way. The database evaluated and rated curb ramps, drive approaches, and in-fill sidewalks and placed renovations into an 8-year work plan.

The first year of the work plan addresses West Ridgecrest Boulevard from Norma Avenue to North China Lake Boulevard. The plan includes completing 29 drive approaches, 9 detectable warnings (markings and truncated domes), and addresses two areas of sidewalk to circumvent streetlights.

According to the report, the project was put out to bid in July 2018 and the one bid received was $429,646 – more than two and a half times the engineer’s estimate of $170,550. Council rejected it in August 2018.

Staff is recommending that council approve the entire amount of $647,332 for the first year work plan bid out in July 2018, “[b]ecause of the uncertainty of the bidding process,” according to the report.

The report further states that remaining funds can be “reallocated to complete year two and three of the work plan.” It estimates that completing years two and three will include design and construction of an addition 28 curb ramps with correct markings as well as nine drive approaches.

The staff report emphasizes the critical nature of ADA compliance, stating that “[i]t has become significantly important that municipalities deal with (ADA) needs as Federal and State Regulations are becoming more stringent each year. Federal and State funding relies on each municipality having an Access Transition Plan in place or funding for any project could be withheld.”

The public hearing would allow the public to bring up other projects it desires or thinks might be appropriate for use of the funds.

A closed session is scheduled in the council chambers conference room at City Hall at 5 p.m. It will involve a conference with legal counsel regarding two cases of anticipated legislation and one case of anticipated legislation.

The regular council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., at City Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest. It will also be broadcast on Mediacom Channel 6 and streamed online at www.ridgecrest-ca.gov/city-media/rc6-live.