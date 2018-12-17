KRRC responds to Liz

Liz Bowen’s Dec. 4 column “Liz Writes Life” contained a few misunderstandings regarding Klamath Dam removal and the Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC).

Liz expressed her belief that insufficient resources have been allocated for the project, but KRRC is more than adequately funded to complete full dam removal and all mitigation and restoration required by the project. Currently, the estimated project cost of roughly $398 million, (a number that includes $70 million in contingencies) is well within KRRC’s $450 million budget; KRRC continues to reduce construction risks by building out a comprehensive insurance program and soon, a guaranteed maximum price contract with a selected design build firm.

KRRC is also progressing in the regulatory process with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission necessary for dam removal. Certainly FERC commissioners and staff have the closest knowledge of KRRC, but others in the Trump administration are also familiar with the project. A Trump administration official assigned to the Klamath Basin stated in a special meeting of the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors recently that the administration will not interfere with the effort to decommission and remove the dams.

As to concerns regarding flood risk, the four Klamath dams slated for removal are run to generate hydro-electric power, and are not operated for flood protection. For the few dozen structures in the 18 miles below Iron Gate that will be a slightly increased risk of flooding in a 100 year flood event after dam removal, KRRC will work with owners to mitigate risk and will bear the cost of those mitigations.

This project will bring tremendous change to the Klamath and its communities and it rightfully generates many questions. I encourage everyone to visit our website at www.klamathrenewal.org to learn more about why and how the dams will be removed.

But the bottom line is this: removing the four dams on the Klamath River will provide clear benefits to residents from improved water quality and fishery health, possibly free up additional water for agricultural use for Tulelake farmers and create new recreational opportunities for local tourists, all of which contribute to the long term vitality of the region. The deconstruction itself and associated work could also provide more than 400 direct construction and restoration jobs and support more than 1,000 related jobs in restaurants, hotels, retail stores and other local businesses. Removing the Klamath dams will pay vast dividends for the environment and the Siskiyou County economy.

Matt Cox

Director of

Communications,

KRRC