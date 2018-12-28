The Burroughs High School girls varsity basketball team continued its stellar play over the past week but finally saw its seven-game winning streak come to a halt this Thursday during the Garden Grove Tournament.

LADY BURROS 61, COLONY 53

After a 2-0 start to Mojave River League play in which the Lady Burros blew out both Apple Valley High School and Serrano High School at home, Burroughs came from behind to knock off a very good Colony High School team 61-53 on Wednesday night in the Garden Grove tourney’s first game.

“We had a little bit of a slow start but picked up our game a lot quicker than we have been,” said Lady Burros head coach Laura Larson after the win.

Burroughs senior forward Hailey Dugan led the Lady Burros in scoring on the night with a team-high 19 points, senior center Samantha Farris and senior forward Ashley Dumas added 12 and nine points of their own, respectively.

WESTMINSTER 54, LADY BURROS 53 (OVERTIME)

Burroughs’ seven-game winning streak headed into Thursday night’s game came to an end in a hard-fought 54-43 overtime loss to Westminster High School.

Following such an intense battle the previous day with a great Colony team, fatigue was definitely a factor in the Lady Burros’ second game of the Garden Grove Tournament.

“As a team overall, we were exhausted and it could be seen in our shot,” Larson said after the one-point loss to Westminster. “Nothing seemed to fall.”

Dumas finished with a team-high 17 points for the Lady Burros, while Dugan also scored in double figures versus Westminster with 14 points.

The Lady Burros (11-4) will have their next two MRL games on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 8 against Sultana High School and then on Thursday, Jan. 10 at Hesperia High School.